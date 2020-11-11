Nze Nwabueze Akabogu (JP) Enugwu-Ukwu

SIR: On Tuesday, November 3, the United States of America again demonstrated to the global community that democracy remains the best system of government in the world and that strong institutions cannot easily be manipulated or undermined by strong men in power. On that historic day, the people spoke loud and clear that President Donald Trump cannot undermine their hard-earned freedom and liberty which they had enjoyed for over 200 years. The outcome proved that American democracy still possess the necessary safeguards against tyrannical or fascist tendencies. The American founding fathers in their wisdom had put in place strong institutions with adequate safeguards or mechanisms to withstand or absorb any possible shock from potential anti-democratic forces as clearly manifested during the past four years of Trump’s presidency.

There is no gainsaying that the outgoing President Trump squandered the wonderful opportunities in his first term by running the presidency as a reality show characterized by turmoil and controversies. Trump’s presidency could rightly be described as most unusual, chaotic and lacking in focus and vision. His populist agenda to “Make America Great Again” effectively isolated the U.S from her traditional and trusted allies such as NATO, G7, EU, UNESCO, W.H.O and other international organizations designed to promote world peace and understanding among nations. He unilaterally abrogated international treaties and obligations which the U.S had freely entered into with her partners and allies prior to the advent of his presidency. These includes the Iran nuclear treaty which was signed after intensive negotiations by five great nations otherwise known as 5+P1 and which lasted for about five years before the historic agreement was secured, Paris Climate Change Accord which was aimed at mitigating the devastating effects of global warming; UNESCO, W.H.O etc. Trump’s presidency was simply obsessed with the pursuit of narrow and selfish agenda to the detriment of the U.S role as global superpower and leader of the free world.

On the home front, the Trump’s administration polarized the American society along political and racial divides. He has severally been described as unstable, eccentric, immature, egocentric, divisive, demagogue and unpredictable leader who tacitly supported and encouraged the white supremacists.

And now, true to type, he has rejected outright, the outcome of the presidential polls alleging massive fraud even without proof while vowing to challenge the result in court.

It is said that absolute power corrupts absolutely and the combination of financial power with absolute political power corrupts even more absolutely as exemplified by the outgoing Trump’s Presidency.

Enough of the strong man in the White House. Enough of the reality show and bizarre drama in the White House. Enough of divisiveness, hate and racism which were the hallmark of Trump’s presidency. Enough of fascism and dictatorial tendencies. America is free again.