HONG KONG—An American citizen facing prosecution related to his participation in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong said he was turned away after seeking protection at the U.S. consulate in the city.

“I am running out of options,” said the man, Ansen Wong, a 20-year-old student-turned-activist.

Mr. Wong was convicted this year on a charge of criminal damage—which is akin to vandalism—in connection with protest activities. He is now facing trial on a charge of unlawful assembly after joining a massive antigovernment demonstration outside Hong Kong’s legislature in 2019.

Mr. Wong was contesting the charges but missed a mandatory court appearance on the day he approached the consulate. Unlawful assembly can carry up to five years in prison, but in practice former protesters found guilty of the offense have received far lighter sentences.

Despite the Hong Kong government’s withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill, tens of thousands marched to call on the U.S. for support while clashes broke out between protesters and police. Photo: Vincent Yu/Associated Press



After entering the U.S. mission on Oct. 27 with three other dissidents, Mr. Wong said he asked to be granted refuge inside the consulate. He said a consular officer told him that wasn’t possible and instead gave him advice on finding a lawyer and said diplomats would monitor his case.

A fifth activist, 19-year-old Tony Chung, who had planned to enter the consulate as well, was arrested earlier in the day.

The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong declined to comment. “Due to privacy considerations, we cannot comment on our communications with U.S. citizens,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson in Washington said.

The attempt by Mr. Wong and other activists to seek help from the U.S. consulate underscores the worries of many young protesters facing criminal charges as a result of their participation in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and opposition to China’s Communist Party.

In August, a dozen Hong Kong dissidents attempting to flee in a speedboat to the democratic island of Taiwan were captured and jailed by mainland Chinese authorities.

After China imposed a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong this year, Washington has signaled support for Hong Kong’s protesters, who sometimes waved U.S. flags, by pledging to give priority to asylum seekers from the city.

Mr. Wong’s predicament, however, shows the limitations of offers of U.S. support to people still in Hong Kong, a former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Different from granting asylum at the U.S. border, granting refuge to an individual inside the Hong Kong consulate could spark an international incident by potentially enraging the host country, China, according to Jude Blanchette, a China specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. It could also encourage others to seek protection in the consulate, he said.

Under State Department guidelines, an American who fears imminent harm is eligible for protection at a U.S. consulate. However, U.S. embassies and consulates don’t generally grant requests for protection to avoid prosecution, “except in the narrowest of circumstances,” the guidelines say. Diplomats may grant refuge to foreigners as well, but that happens infrequently.

Mr. Wong, who was born in California but raised in Hong Kong, described himself as a university student and bartender whose life changed after he became active in last year’s protests. He showed The Wall Street Journal his government-issued Hong Kong ID and a copy of his U.S. passport. He said Hong Kong authorities are holding the original.

China inaugurated a new security office in a former hotel near a well-known protest hot spot in Hong Kong, a week after imposing a national-security law on the city. WSJ’s Dan Strumpf reports. Photo: Li Gang/Xinhua/Zuma Press (Originally published July 8, 2020)



“I grew up here, and I love this place,” he said. “When I saw its liberty being hindered every day, I knew I had to do something.”

Mr. Wong said he approached the U.S. consulate on the advice of a London-based group called Friends of Hong Kong, which introduced him to at least some of the other would-be asylum seekers with the idea that they would all seek protection together. Friends of Hong Kong said it sent a package of information to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early October that included the details of the would-be protection seekers and a plea for help.

The group didn’t hear back from the State Department, said Mr. Wong and a spokesman for Friends of Hong Kong. On Oct. 27, they approached the consulate anyway.

The plan quickly went awry, Mr. Wong said. One of the protection seekers, Mr. Chung, who is facing charges including secession, was arrested while waiting for the others at a coffee shop across the street from the consulate. Videos of the arrest quickly spread online.

Later in the day, Mr. Wong made it into the consulate along with three other Hong Kong activists, but they were turned away, Mr. Wong said.

Hong Kong police said in a statement Tuesday that Mr. Chung was arrested by their national security unit in relation to social media posts published since September. The police didn’t respond to a request for comment on reports that he and others had sought protection at the consulate.

Write to John Lyons at john.lyons@wsj.com