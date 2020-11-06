By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

Maintaining the N5 billion Presidential Amnesty Programme will remain a continuous drain on the Federal Government resources, according to a Senior Policy and Research Lead at Nextier SPD, Dr. Ndubuisi Nwokolo.

He made the submission in his presentation at the Webinar on the Presidential Amnesty Prograramme (PAP), which the Facility for Oil Sector Transformation (FOSTER) sponsored.

The expert in his post -amnesty Programme overview, said retaining the present order without an overhaul, will culminate in “poor return on investment and limited success in reintegrating ex-agitators.”

He added that should the federal government maintain the status quo, it will be tantamount to entrenched corruption facilitated by the lack of/ limited over oversight.

According to him, sustaining the order will result in a reinforcement of the Command-Control structure of the federal government.

He noted state governments will remain in continued poor stabilization security while the host communities will remain in lack of broad-based development.

The expert said the option for the closure of the Programme is for the Federal Government to oversee the closure of the PAP over a time frame of under one year.

Nwokolo said having a number of options, the recommended approach is to devolve the responsibilities of PAP to the states oil commissions.

He suggested that the devolution of activities to Federal Government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to other Niger Delt-focused MDAs

With the step, the expert said, there will be a reduction in the cost to Federal Government and state governments will be better equipped to ensure improved security and stability.

He advised there has to be a partnership involving the host communities and the Civil Society Organizations to ensure sustainable development.

According to him: “Corruption’ unverified beneficiaries, poor Programme design slow progress, low levels of consistency, high dependence upon stipends,” are the shortcomings and challenges that have beset the Programme.”

He also cited stabilization of the region that allowed increased oil production and Federal Government revenues as the benefit from the Programme.

Nwokolo recalled that before PAP of 25th June 2009, there were numerous other programmes that targeted reducing conflicts in the regions which failed.

The expert said the Programme pardoned militants and gave them alternative livelihoods.

A total of 30,000 ex-militants, he said, were targeted by the Programme that was supervised by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta.