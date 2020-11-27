By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps has come under attack and criticism following increasing cases of kidnappings and armed robbery in the state.

Thursday’s killing of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi, further fueled the criticism by residents in Akure metropolis.

Last week, kidnappers collected N2.5m from a family to release three children in their den.

The sum of N5m was also paid to secure release of some traders and local officials abducted last month.

Those who spoke said Amotekun has abandoned its core mandate to provide intelligence from communities as well as help curb crimes in the highway.

They said it was unreasonable for men of the Amotekun Corps to be seen going after Okada riders that violated the restriction order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

A trader, Mr. Olabisi Seun, said hopes that crimes and criminality would reduce with the launch of Amotekun Corps have been diminished.

He said the Amotekun Corps ought not to be seen within major towns but in villages and small hamlets.

Another resident, Mr. Josiah Olusegun called for the overhauling of Amotekun Corps by recruiting more cattle rearers, hunters and farmers.

A social critic, Mr. Samson Falana, said there were many abandoned cars along the Benin -Owo highway especially the Ifon -Elegbeka-molege -Owo axis.

“My enquiry reveals that the vehicles belonged to kidnap victims that were taken inside the forest by their captors waiting for ransoms to be paid before their release or otherwise they kill them there.

“It is the same along Owo -Akungba road. Akeredolu should wake up to his responsibilities to protect live and properties of its citizens. Government should go and remove those vehicles to a safer place.”

But Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adeleye Olatunji, explained that the rationale behind ensuring compliance of the restriction order on Okada riders was to reduce crimes.

Adeleye said majority of the crimes committed in recent times were with the use of motorcycle.

He said the killing of the Ifon monarch was an isolated case that would soon be resolved.

“My men are currently in the bush. By the grace of God, we will apprehend the perpetrators.”