By Gbenga Bada

On Monday, November 2, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate music talent manager, Franklin Amudo.

Amudo, the brain behind D’Luxe Management, hosted friends and industry players to a birthday bash in the heart of Ikeja.

In a chat, Amudo noted that it has been a terrific year saying he’s glad to have made it this far, hence, the reasons for his celebration.

“It’s been a terrific year for me especially and I’m very grateful for life, for friends, for the ups and downs and the highs and lows. God had used some people significantly in my life, hence the reason for the celebration of this milestone,” Amudo dropped.

The occasion had several talent managers and brand influences that include Oladeinde Fajana of M4 synergy, Digital Interactive Media boss, Sola Fajobi, CEO Old English stores and bakery, Akogun Lanre Alfred, Aristocrat Clothings boss, Kayode Alfred, MUMOG sports boss, Victor Ganzallo, Chief Femi Davies, and Wale Oluwaleimu amongst others.