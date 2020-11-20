By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

A governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Godwin Maduka, has said the 2021 election is not for war but to lead the state to the Promised Land.

Maduka is seeking to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, collective effort was a sure way to good governance. He explained that through collective efforts, sound minds would be entrusted with public offices to guarantee good governance.

He said: “This is not war; you should understand that when you have democracy and use democratic process you have to go with the best.

“The best is not in looking good or having the best education. The best is whoever that can come up with ideas that will make a change. People who have been tasted, people who have been through life, people who have done it before without being a governor.”