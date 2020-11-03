The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has presented the Appropriation Bill of N143.65 billion to the state House of Assembly for the ahead of the 2021 fiscal year.

According to the governor, who presented the bill on Tuesday, the budget is based on the realistic projections of all sources of revenue (both external and internal), as well as an assessment of the state’s revenue and expenditure trend.

While the recurrent expenditure is projected to gulp 39.5% of the total budget size, translating to N56.77bn, the remaining 60.5% which translates to N86.88bn is for capital expenditure.

Governor Obiano says the 2021 budget is hinged on Economic Recovery and Consolidation which will help sustain the past performance of the state and ensure maintenance of the status as a hub for business and a destination for new investments.