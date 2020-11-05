Anambra House of Assembly

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State House of Assembly will hold a special session today in honour of the late Dr Edwin Onwudiwe, a second republic senator and Commissioner for Health in the old Anambra State.

A statement by the deputy speaker of the house, Dr Pascal Agbodike, described Onwudiwe as not just a senator, but a remarkable achiever.

Agbodike said: “He was the first senator from the Omambala culture area, which comprises today’s Anambra East, Anambra West, Ayamelum and Oyi local government areas of Anambra State.

“One of the first medical doctors from the area, Senator Onwudiwe, 85, was also a highly regarded gynaecologist who studied in Nigeria, United Kingdom and Switzerland and came out in flying colours.

“After serving as the Commissioner for Health in the old Anambra State under Governor Jim Nwobodo from 1979 to 2003, he became a senator at a time the father of the current Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, The Right Honorable Uche Okafor, was in the state legislature in Enugu”.

Describing Onwudiwe as one a source of inspiration, the Traditional Ruler of Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area, Igwe Roland Odegbo, recalled his generosity.

The royal father said: “He gave me a huge amount of money in the early 1980s when I was travelling to the United States to study journalism”, the monarch said.

“Those who knew him were always astonished at his versatility and his competence.

“No sooner he went into banking that Dr Onwudiwe became the chairman of a new generation bank and discussed corporate issues, finance and economics with a competence that dazzled professionals in these areas”.

