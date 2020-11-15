Lawmaker representing Anambra west in the state house of assembly, Patrick Obalim-Udoba has distributed bundles of “high-yield” cassava stems to members of his constituency.

Obalim-Udoba, said cassava stem will help the communities to mitigate the negative effect of the flood and allow them to kick-start farming in earnest.Obalim-Udoba said flood destroyed all the cassava stems stored by his people who are predominantly farmers and.

He had said the gesture was to reduce the stress of the farmers going to nearby communities in search of cassava stems after flood disasters and had promised to make it an annual event.

Noting that cultivation of cassava usually starts between November and December, he said this prompted him to distribute the high yield stems which will germinate soon. He advised the farmers to use the cassava stems judiciously.

This is not the first time he would distribute cassava stems to his constituency. In 2019, the lawmaker distributed two truckloads of cassava stems to his constituents.

Obalim-Udoba’s gesture comes after Murtala Gwarmai, senior special assistant on youth development to Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, empowered some youth in the state with donkeys to boost their business.