The Chief of Staff to the late Igbo leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Colonel Emmanuel Nwobosi (retd.), has died at the age of 82, The Punch reports.

According to a statement signed by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and disseminated by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, Nwobosi died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The governor’s statement noted that Anambra state had lost a pearl in Nwobosi, eulogizing him as an embodiment of principle, loyalty, self-denial and service.

The tribute partly reads, “Despite suffering a mortar injury that affected his spinal cord during the Nigerian Civil War, he remained loyal to the Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu- Ojukwu to the end.

“Governor Willie Obiano held Nwobosi in such high esteem that he immediately paid the family a condolence visit in the Obosi homestead in Idemili North Local Government Area once the death was announced.” The governor, who described Nwobosi as a legend, recalled how he worked closely with him during the mass burial for Nigeria and Biafra war victims at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, in 2015. Nwobosi served Ojukwu as Chief of Staff, during the 1967-1970 civil war. He also followed him at the end of the war to exile in Ivory Coast and remained with him up to the time Ojukwu gave up the ghost on November 26, 2011.

