By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Anambra State government says it requires at least N150 billion to complete both old and new road projects in the state.

The government also declares that no road project has been abandoned in the state, adding that the present administration would complete all the ongoing projects soon

The state Commissioner for Works , Marcel ifejiofor, stated these while briefing reporters at the government House, Friday in Awka, Anambra State

He said, “No road has been abandoned in Anambra. All the projects are still going on both those awarded by the previous and present administrations.

Ifejiofor, said roads in Nigeria were divided; federal, state, local and community, adding that they were based on weight.

According to him, “Federal roads are most times interstate and need approval to be worked on, including the state one and they go with different specifications.

“Before the federal government works on state roads, they seek our approval and we give them our specification. Our standard here is drain to drain, and for us to allow anyone, he must meet these specifications.

“In Nnewi, the chairman of the local government wrote us that some people are working on a road and there are a lot of obstructions.

“We sent our team to know the kind of road. There is a set engineering standard. You must cut in squares with a cutter and not with a digger or bulldozer.

“The road being worked upon by some people in Nnewi is a federal road, so we wrote to the federal controller who said they are not aware.

He said the State government should be happy that some roads were being worked on by individuals which he said had been the mantra by Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, adding that the person must seek approval first