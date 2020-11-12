Breaking NewsReligion

Anambra Pastor Stripped Naked, Paraded Around Community After Being Caught With Charms (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Anambra pastor
Villagers of Umunze community in Anambra State, on Wednesday, stripped a  pastor and paraded him around the community after he was allegedly caught with charms.

The pastor identified as Bishop Elijah Chukwuebuka, aka Big Daddy, is the founder of God Of Light Anointing Ministry.

He was allegedly caught with charms and female underwear in his church in Nsogwu, Umunze, at about 5 pm on Wednesday, November 11.

The angry youths stormed the church with the aim of lynching the pastor, however, he was rescued and taken to the Igwe’s palace in Umunze.

