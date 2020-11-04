Governor Willie Obiano has presented a N143.65 billion 2021 budget estimate to the Anambra State House for consideration.

During the presentation of the document christened “Budget for Economic Recovery and Consideration” yesterday in Awka, Obiano explained that the proposal was based on realistic projections of available revenue sources.

The appropriation bill was benchmarked with $35 per barrel of crude oil price and projected monthly internally generated revenue (IGR) of N1.04 billion monthly and N366 billion yearly for 2021.

Furthermore, the financial document is hinged on a N19 billion monthly overhead and N22.9 billion for next year, as against the N21.3 billion tally for the 2020 revised budget.

According to the governor, while recurrent expenditure would gulp N56.77 billion or 39.5 per cent of the financial outlay, capital expenditure got N86.88 billion, representing 60.5 per cent.

“The budget will help maintain our status as a hub for business, and a destination for new investments,” he added.

Throwing highlights on capital plans, Obiano, who reiterated that roads and bridges were important to his administration, said N32 billion had been set aside for building and renewal of infrastructure.

He continued: “N5.8 billion is earmarked for completion of the proposed Anambra International Airport, Umueri, N500 million for building of the International Conference Centre, Awka, and N500 million earmarked for the development of sports stadia in Awka, Ekwulobia and Otuocha.”

The governor broke down the N5.6 billion allocation to education to include N3.1billion for basic education and special projects in secondary schools, while the state Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) and agriculture were allocated N2.5 billion.

On youth empowerment, Obiano noted: “Funding allocated to youth entrepreneurship and empowerment programmes across all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) is N5.4 billion.

“We have set aside the sum of N200 million for compensation to people who have proven cases of gross human rights violations, torture and deaths from activities of the defunct SARS in Anambra State.”

Responding, Speaker Uche Okafor commended the governor for the timely presentation.

While pledging speedy passage of the budget, Okafor urged commissioners, MDAs and permanent secretaries to ensure swift appearance during the defence session.