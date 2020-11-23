Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Residents of Satellite Top Estate, Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state have protested the alleged invasion of their property by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Chris Onyekwuluje.

They called for the state government’s intervention to avert an impending crisis in the area.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday on behalf of the residents, Emmanuel Ubadigbo said they bought the land from the Nwoye-Ugo family in the area for residential purposes.

He said they had spent huge resources, including the provision of access roads, electricity, and security to make the place habitable.

He said, “We were however shocked when the traditional ruler of Umunya wrote us through a lawyer demanding we should provide documents showing that we are the true owners of the lands in the estate.

“It is our refusal that led to the unprovoked blockage of the entrances to our buildings with heaps of sand.”

Reacting, a representative of the Nwoye-Ugo family, Samuel Nwoye-Ugo confirmed the claim of the legitimacy of the transfer of ownership by the residents.

When contacted, the monarch, Igwe Onyekwuluje disclosed that the land has been a subject of litigation between the Nwoye Ugo family and that of Onyekwuluje since 2010.

He said the documents being requested by the Onyekwuluje family was to ascertain that the other party actually sold the plots of land in question when there was a subsisting order against further actions on the land.