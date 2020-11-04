Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

EZELE Mbana quarter of Ezele village and Umuezegbute quarter of Isu village, Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have agreed to live in peace.

The warring parties signed a memorandum of understanding to tow the path of peace.

Umuezegbute (defendant), on August 3, executed an Ogbaru High Court judgment by entering the land with security agencies and bulldozers, and destroying properties. Many persons were injured.

Meanwhile, Ezele Mbana (plaintiff), whose people are claiming ownership of the controversial land, dating back to over 400 years, sent a save our soul message to the executive of the Oba Patriotic Union (OPU), Regent Prince Noel Ezenwa and stakeholders, who set up an eight-member Peace committee chaired by the regent.

The committee came up with resolutions which were endorsed by the warring villages, including the setting aside of the court judgment in favour of Umuezegbute, while the execution of the order be discontinued.

Ezenwa stressed the need for all to be their brothers’ keepers.

“We thank God for the strength and wisdom to achieve the peace. It was an uphill task, especially on the part of opposition to peace restoration,” he said.

The alternative chairman, Ifeanyichukwu Onwupenata, said: “We know that Umuezegbute had judgment but for lasting peace to reign they had to dump that judgment and Ezele Mbana also did as expected.”