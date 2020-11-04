By Collins Nweze

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has inducted 490 Fellows to boost the accounting practice in Nigeria.

Speaking during the association’s 2020 Fellowship awards in Abuja, ANAN President, Prof. Muhammad Mainoma urged members of the association to ensure quality service delivery through ethics and expertise.

The ANAN President described the Fellowship Award as a promotion and a call to transparency, optimality, organisation, industry and orderliness.

Mainoma urged the awardees to constantly optimise their knowledge and skills through the association’s training programmes.

He said this would assist members in building their professional capacities and advancing the premium brand of the association.

The ANAN President described the Fellowship as an award conferred on selected worthy members of the association.

According to him, it is a privilege earned through diligence, dedication and commitment to the association.

Mainoma noted that ANAN is a product of years of collective devotion to quality and commitment to excellence.

He, therefore, urged the new Fellows as senior members of the association, to engage in more pragmatic and developmental trainings.

The Membership Secretary of ANAN, Awe Agboluga, in his remarks, defined “Award” as “Applying Wisdom and Taking the Right Decisions”.

He advised the awardees to engage in exemplary professional conduct in line with their elevated status.

Agboluga said that this could be achieved through adherence to good values and integrity.

The programme was attended by professionals in the public and private sectors as well as the academia.