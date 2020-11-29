By Tatalo Alamu

On and off the field of soccer, Maradona was a tantalising prospect. Rather short, squat, built like an early Russian tank and with stocky thighs primed for gravity-defying raids on enemy territory or the most sublime of passes, Maradona is arguably the most complete attacking footballer of all time. He was marked forever by the great unstable dynamics of genius which often combined petulance with endearing roguery.

This column joins the good people of Argentina in mourning the loss of their favourite son and much beloved national icon, Diego Amanda Maradona. By the time he fell to sudden cardiac arrest after surviving a blood clot in the brains, Maradona had already passed into national legend as a soccer treasure, a cultural institution and a great symbol of Argentine Exceptionalism.

For a man who erupted from the slums of Buenos Aires armed with nothing but a prodigious soccer talent and an impish personality that was ever ready to cock a snook at authorities, Maradona did very well for himself and his family. Nothing would have pleased the former pickpocket more than seeing his own coffin draped in Argentine national colour as his star-struck and appreciative compatriots file past.

Because of his limited and middling education, Maradona avoided the tendency of casting his lot with a prevalent political orthodoxy or some anti-establishment political movement. This apolitical neutralism endeared him even more to the average Argentine who came to regard him with a cult-like affection. He was the ultimate soccer divinity.

Maradona lived and breathed Argentina. The diminutive soccer star inherited all the prejudices and petty aversions of his fellow country people, chief among which was a volcanic dislike for their giant neighbours across the River Plate. As far as the mercurial and unstable soccer legend was concerned nothing could please him more than thumping the naturally talented but technically unsound Brazilians in the field of soccer.

In pursuit of continental hostilities Maradona once famously attempted to rough up the great Pele on global television before the two prodigies were briskly separated but not before the Argentine stormy petrel threatened to beat Pele up the next time they met. The former cutpurse from the slums of Buenos Aires could not hide his disdain for Pele’s urbane comportment and pretensions to cool elitism.

But it was perhaps for the Brits who had bested his country in war and civilization that Maradona reserved his bitterest contempt and fear. When he was asked which of his two famous goals against England in the 1986 World Cup he liked better, Maradona plumped for the first one which he likened to picking the pocket of the English. Yet the second one is regarded by soccer experts as arguably the greatest individual goal since people invented football.

At the 1990 World Cup an obese and jowly Maradona, now well past his sell-by date, resorted to diving and falling at short notice just to shore up the declining fortunes of his country. Even match officials were advised to steer clear of the human debris in case it decided to hit the ground at short notice. Now Maradona has taken the final dive. May his great soul rest in peace.