By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:47 EST, 8 November 2020 | Updated: 10:25 EST, 8 November 2020

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has revealed he ‘regrets’ referring to Donald Trump as an ‘obese turtle’, saying ‘that’s not the person I really want to be’.

The TV host bashed the president on Thursday after Trump launched a speech falsely claiming he won the presidential race.

Cooper then said on live TV: ‘That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.’

His comments went viral, sparking a string of memes and support, as well as criticism.

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said Saturday he ‘regrets’ referring to Donald Trump as an ‘obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun’ on Thursday. He said: ‘It was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it’

On Saturday Cooper walked back on the controversial comments during an interview with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang after Joe Biden was declared the next president.

Cooper asked Yang about Trump’s refusal to concede and Yang said: ‘I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson.’

Cooper then cleared the air saying: ‘By the way, I should say, I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be. It was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it.’

On Thursday Cooper bashed Trump saying he was ‘like an obese turtle flailing in the sun, realizing his time is over’ after the president sensationally claimed the election was being ‘stolen’ from him

Donald Trump pictured above arriving to the White House on Saturday

He continued on CNN Saturday saying: ‘The grim era of demonization – I think that’s something all of us should think about.’

‘We’ve so gotten used to feeling it’s okay to say things to other people in ways, and I want to take responsibility. A couple days ago I said a cruel thing and used words I shouldn’t have toward the president…. I’ve been spending the last couple of days feeling terrible about it. It’s not who I am and it’s not who I want to be,’ he said.

‘Other people can be that person on Comedy Central or whatever but that’s not my job and it’s not the citizen I want to be,’ he added.

The election was called for Biden at 11.25am Saturday morning by television networks and the Associated Press as he passed a 30,000 lead in Pennsylvania, an agonizing four days after the polls closed.

CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, the AP and USA Today all made the call and Fox News followed suit 10 minutes later after Biden picked up more votes in Philadelphia, where officials had been working through mail-in ballots for days.

The election was called for Biden at 11.25am Saturday morning by television networks and the Associated Press as he passed a 30,000 lead in Pennsylvania, an agonizing four days after the polls closed. Biden pictured Saturday

Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral college votes, finally pushed Biden over the line. Nevada was called for him shortly afterwards. Now, only Arizona, Alaska and North Carolina remain uncalled but none can alter the election outcome now.

The 2020 presidential election was one of the most divisive in history.

President Trump has yet to concede and vowed to launch of series of lawsuits in battleground states on Monday to contest the result.

‘I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,’ Biden said in a statement Saturday.

‘In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

‘With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,’ he added.