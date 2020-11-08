Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

BISHOPS of the Anglican Communion, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger on Saturday applauded the Nigeria youths for the courage they demonstrated during the recent #EndSARS protest.

They described the protest as timely and welcome development, urging the federal government to treat their demands with urgency.

Speaking during the seventh edition of the Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, however condemned the use of force on the protesters and the attendant loss of lives.

He said, “The federal government should without further delay respond to the demands of the youths in order to soothe all the frayed nerves during the protest and the resultant deaths that came with it.

“We equally condemn looting of properties by hoodlums, and appeal to those doing that to desist from such act. We however urge the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to take leadership and bring peace to the nation by responding to the demands of the youths.

“It is a known fact that Nigerian youths are faced with the environment that presents little or no hope. Massive unemployment, dysfunctional education system, hostile environment for business, insecurity, all points to the fact that all is not well.”

On his part, Bishop of Amichi diocese, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor described the protests as a warning to political leaders that the people could not be held to ransom for too long.

“We have been warning them to look at the people’s complaints but they refused and now the youths came up with their protest because they cannot take it any longer. To me the original #EndSARS protest was a complete welcome development to tell our political leaders that we cannot continue with their deceit.”

In his sermon, Bishop of Nnewi diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi urged the Nigerian masses to put their trust in God who has taken over their battles, assuring them that the battle brought to their domain had been fought and won.

Among the Bishops that attended the prayer rally included Israel Okoye of Ihiala, Prosper Amah of Ogbaru, Samuel Ezeofor of Aguata, Johnson Ekwe of Mbamili and former Archbishop of Province of the Niger and Bishop of Nnewi, Most Rev. Godwin Okpala and Bishop of Nnewi, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi.