The Council of Knights, Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Delta State, will host the 22nd Joint Council of Knights (JCK) Delegates Conference from November 26 to 29.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary, JCK Publicity Sub-Committee, Sir Monday Obaro Okeya and Sir Festus Ahon, said the three-day event would hold at All Saints Cathedral Church, Otor-Iwhreko, Ughelli.

The theme is: And lo I am with you always, even to the end of the age.

It is was drawn from Matthew 28:20b (NKJV).