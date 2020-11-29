Our Reporter

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, on Saturday charged Nigerians to remain hopeful and continue to trust in God during difficult times.

Ndukuba, who gave the charge at the 2020 Carnival for Christ held in Abuja, said that the theme: “Be Still and Know that I am God”, was a challenge for Christians to trust God to deliver them from whatever difficulties they were facing.

“At a time like this when people face different challenges, overwhelming fear and uncertainty, it is good to lift the spirit of the people, encourage them to hold on and trust in God.

“We must encourage one another even if it is in a very low key. The theme for this year’s carnival came really aptly. It is an assurance of God’s presence and help in terms of trouble, challenges and when there is fear.

“It is good for us to know that God is with us and he will not leave us or forsake us.

“At a time like this, Nigerians must trust in God. Do not be afraid because the Lord, who has been with us throughout these challenging times, will see us through and we will overcome.

“We are moved by what God can do and we are urging the people to keep doing what they legitimately do to get their daily bread. They must also take care of themselves and care for one another. We must stand together.”

Ndukuba, who also stressed that the current recession was a global challenge, urged government to do its best to pull the country out of it.

“Recession at the moment is a global challenge. I believe that we will overcome it by God’s grace.

“We urge the government to take measures that will help us get out of recession as soon as possible,” he said.

Rev. Edmund Akanya, Archbishop of Kebbi Diocese, in a remark, said that God was the centre of everything and would always free humanity from every challenge.

“The challenges facing the country and the people are all known to God. Christians must be optimistic that they will always overcome such challenges,” he said.