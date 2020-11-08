By Claire Toureille For Mailonline

Published: 05:41 EST, 8 November 2020 | Updated: 05:51 EST, 8 November 2020

A series of amusing photos have revealed the loyal pets who refuse to leave their beloved soft toys behind.

In a sweet and funny gallery shared by Bored Panda, pet lovers from across the globe have shared snaps of their furry friends and the trusted toys and blankets that stayed by their side, no matter what.

Amongst the amusing photos includes one dog who can be seen holding his toy, that looks like dentures, in his mouth, creating the illusion of a smile.

Elsewhere, a small Dachshund appears alarmed to see his owner has stuffed his collection of toys in the washing machine, while a snoozing hedgehog opts to snuggle up to his cuddly toy.

People from across the globe have shared funny and heartwarming pictures of their pets and their favourite toys. In this snap, a snoozing hedgehog snuggles a dog-shaped toy

This little US-based Dachshund doesn’t seem too pleased to find his toy collection stuffed in the washing machine

Neat! This very organised dog, from Arizona, loves nothing more than to safely ‘file’ his toys in these cement squares

Cat-ception! This US-based cat loves nothing more than to snuggle up with his favourite fluffy toy, which looks like Duchess from The Aristocats, while watching the Disney film

This happy pooch, from the US, shows off his grin with his denture toy in his mouth

In Ventura, California, this little pup can be seen taking his fluffy bear with him to the local thrift shop

A US-based pooch looks proud to show off his dragon soft toy, which never leaves, no matter what

This handsome boy from Bellevue, Washington, refuses to leave the house without his trusted fluffy Alpaca toy

Friends that nap together stay together! Just a fluffy pair Corgi puppies taking a nap together in the US!

We’re not sure this Border Collie is thrilled about having all of his toys drying in the garden after they’ve been washed

This adorable cat, from North Carolina, cannot stand to be apart from his friendly ghost friend

This ball of fur, from Seattle, Washington, can’t get enough of his ‘Furball Whiskey’ bottle soft toy

Did you hear the one about the horse and the fish? A black stallion, from Philadelphia, proudly shows off his new toy

This anxious cat, from Missouri, looks on as his owner’s grandmother mends his favourite toy after itripped