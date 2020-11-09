A file photo of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. Photo: [email protected]

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday warned that Nigeria as a country, may not escape another citizens’ restiveness in the mode of #EndSARS protest if it failed to effectively address the issue of youth unemployment.

Lawan advised the government to make provision in its national budget to meaningfully engage the youths noting that there was the need to be more practical with budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Agriculture to create jobs for youths.

Senator Lawan gave the warning at the National Assembly during the budget defence session of the Ministry of Agriculture.

READ ALSO: How ASUU Has Prevented Public Universities From Extinction – Ogunyemi

He advised the Federal Government to take the Agriculture Sector more seriously in its efforts to diversify the economy from oil, stressing that the sector is able to finance the national budget.

Lawan, recounting the events of #EndSARS protests said the youths genuinely expressed their anger and successfully gained the government’s attention.