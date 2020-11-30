Anthony Mackie | Image: Getty Images

American actor Anthony Mackie will star and produce an upcoming Netflix action-thriller film “The Ogun”.

In the film, Mackie stars as a man called Xavier Rhodes, who travels to Nigeria with his teenage daughter in order to seek a cure for a rare genetic illness that she has inherited from him. But while they are in the African country, Rhodes’ daughter is kidnapped leading him to violently run amok through the criminal underworld. Rhodes must rescue his daughter before it’s too late, and in his mission, he must employ his powerful abilities to their very limit.

Currently, there is no director attached to the film, but Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman has been confirmed to produce alongside Mackie.

Anthony Mackie as the Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Mackie achieved global recognition with his portrayal of Sam Wilson / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his first appearance in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and later in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Mackie recently wrapped up filming for the Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he reprises his role as the high-flying Falcon. And now he is headed back to Netflix to produce and lead his own film.