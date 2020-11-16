By Femi Macaulay

It started as a self-defeating intervention and ended in failure. Ironically, the seven-man special visitation panel set up by the Federal Government to review some particular actions of the governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) under the then Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), didn’t help matters.

The panel’s report submitted on September 17 lacked credibility because its chairman, Prof. Hamman Tukur Saad, dissociated himself from the report after it had been submitted, saying he regretted signing it. Two letters in the public domain exposed the conflict between his views and the report of the panel he had chaired.

”As Chairman, I didn’t want to sign the final report but I felt that would be a slap on the face of the government and it would generate so much bad publicity in the public domain, that I would rather sign on the understanding that the matter would be referred to the Shehu of Borno as the Chancellor,” Prof. Saad said in a letter to the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, dated November 10.

According to him, the panel had an understanding with the Federal Ministry of Education which the other party dishonoured. “Final recommendation of the panel was that the matter should be referred back to the Chancellor, irrespective of what the panel recommended,” he said. This was a strange agreement that reflected the confusion of members of the panel

Contrary to the said agreement, President Muhammadu Buhari, Visitor to the university, approved all the recommendations of the panel. Consequently, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was reinstated as Vice Chancellor of the university; and the governing council chaired by Babalakin was dissolved.

Prof. Saad’s role in the drama deserves attention. He had also written a letter to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, dated October 7, saying the panel’s report was “very one-sided” and “contained half-truth in order to protect one party and magnified the facts from the other party by pushing the blame to one side, omitting what could have balanced the report.”

He said: “As far as the majority of the team was concerned they would like to save the VC who was presented as a victim, having been sacked by the Council and no effort was spared in minimising his faults, which were often obvious.”

He mentioned instances of the VC’s “faults.” An example will suffice. “Take the issue of splitting contracts so that the figures would be within his approval limits,” Prof. Saad said, ”in the renovation of his house and that of some Principal officers the evidence was clear, one Contractor would be given four contracts on the same project on the same day each packaged to be within VC’s approval limit. A number of such cases were evident, but the only way the Chairman could get that in the report was to compromise by rendering such as “Contracts were packaged in a way that bordered on contract splitting, in order to keep them within approval limits.”

The panel merely recommended that the “VC should be cautioned against contract splitting,” he revealed, adding, “To me, this was enough for the Government to reject this recommendation and subject the culprit to the consequences…There are a number of other issues that may have been glossed over in the report to save the VC but this is not the time to delve into them.”

According to him, “The recommendation that the VC should be reinstated was limited to the procedure of his termination. It did not mean he should be absolved of all wrongdoing. If among the faults enumerated in the report the Government believes he should be sacked, that does not contradict our recommendations.”

It is worth mentioning that Prof. Ogundipe has returned to his position at the university, and has resumed business as usual as if nothing had happened.

Babalakin foresaw the panel’s credibility problem. In his letter of resignation to the Minister of Education, dated September 15, he had described the panel as “inappropriate for the assignment,” saying he had appeared before it “in protest” and only out of respect for the minister. He added that the panel’s terms of reference “clearly indicated to any discerning person” that it was “empanelled to exonerate the Vice-Chancellor and implicate the Pro-Chancellor.”

Prof. Ogundipe’s removal from office and Prof. Omololu Soyombo’ s appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university by the governing council, which the panel was set up to probe, “deal with the interpretation of the laws of the land,” Babalakin said in his resignation letter. “The appropriate forum to determine the laws of the land is a court of law or a judicial tribunal. It cannot be determined by academics of a different discipline no matter how distinguished. These terms of reference are ultra-vires the visitation panel as constituted,” he argued.

Interestingly, Prof. Saad admitted in his letter to the minister that he “could not follow” Babalakin’s “complicated legal arguments” to justify the governing council’s actions concerning Ogundipe and Soyombo. “Even the lawyers among us were at a loss. So we were unanimous that the removal of VC and appointment of Ag VC did not comply with due process, “he said.

This exposed the panel’s deficiencies. The failure of its members to grasp Babalakin’s arguments should not be a reason to decide the matter in Ogundipe’s favour. The panel also had its prejudices. Prof. Saad said: ”Government by nullifying the appointment of acting VC by the Council has shown where it stood.”

Prof. Saad acknowledged that there were “a number of memoranda sympathetic to the Chairman of Council for the good work he was doing and for his being above board when it came to financial probity,” but said these positives were not reflected in the report because “it appears three of the terms of reference were targeted at the Chairman in his role of removing a VC and appointing an Ag VC.”

He faulted his panel’s recommendation that the governing council be dissolved, saying he preferred “settlement through the office of the Chancellor.” The truth is his preferred approach cannot resolve the questions of law and interpretation central to the matter.

His most significant point in the letter to Prof. Gambari was that “It will be impossible for any Council to manage a university in this country if the recommendations of the panel are implemented in a Whitepaper.” Is this the result the presidency wants?

If the panel’s chair contradicted its report, it called into question not only the integrity of the report but also the integrity of the panel. By accepting a report that lacked integrity, the Federal Government opposed integrity.