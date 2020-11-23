By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

A Massachusetts man with a history of anti-police activism has been arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly threatening two officers who were clearing a homeless encampment.

Joseph Castro Del Rio, 33, was jailed on Friday on charges of criminal threatening and resisting arrest. His booking photo depicts him sporting half a beard and mustache, paired with and a towering Afro hairstyle.

According to a statement from the Manchester Police Department, the incident began unfolding at around 2pm when officers responded to the Hillsborough Superior Court-North at 300 Chestnut Street, where the New Hampshire State Police were in the process of moving homeless people from the courthouse grounds.

Hairy situation: Joseph Castro Del Rio, 33, was jailed on charges of criminal threatening and resisting arrest for allegedly kicking his foot toward two New Hampshire cops

A State Trooper was attempting to arrest someone and a large crowd was forming around him.

Manchester police officers blocked the crowd from getting any closer to the Trooper, and that is when Castro Del Rio approached them and allegedly tried to intervene.

‘Del Rio was screaming into a microphone and lifted his right foot and kicked toward an officer in an aggressive manner,’ police stated. ‘He did the same to another officer.’

When officers told him he was under arrest, Castro Del Rio ran down the street and was cornered by other Manchester cops.

Following a brief struggle, Castro Del Rio was taken into custody.

Not his first rodeo: On October 18, Castro Del Rio was arrested during a ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter’ protest outside the Falls River Police Department in Massachusetts

The incident comes a month after Castro Del Rio was arrested at a ‘Blue Lives Don’t Matter’ anti-police protest in Falls River, Massachusetts, after allegedly striking a police officer with a megaphone and damaging a cruiser, reported WBSM.

The 33-year-old Massachusetts resident was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest stemming from the October 18 incident.

According to published reports, the violence erupted during dueling rallies that pitted supporters of President Donald Trump and the police against Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the Falls River Police Department.