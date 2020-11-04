By Gbenga Omokhunu and Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday morning kidnapped a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Grace Ameh, after shooting her husband.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation the gunmen invaded the couple’s residence around Gwagwa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Another source said: “This incident happened in Gwagwa and not Kubwa, according to some reports that I’m seeing. I’m telling you the fact.

“Mrs. Grace Ameh was abducted. Her husband who happens to be at home with her was shot by the gunmen. However, he has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“We need help against these kidnappers and men of the underworld. Government should do something fast to avoid further crisis”.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the incident, however said it happened in Gwagwa and not Kubwa has been speculated.

Yusuf said police officers were on the move to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

She said: “The incident happened in Gwagwa. Efforts have been launched to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators”.