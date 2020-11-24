Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

Ahead of the proposed National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), aspirants who contested the primaries into various elective positions in 2018 under the aegis of APC Aspirants Forum on Tuesday threw their weight behind former Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

They also counseled the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure it delivers a credible leadership that will be able to build on their repositioning efforts of the party.

National Coordinator of the APC Aspirants Forum, Hon. Bashir Muhammed in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said the former Zamfara governor stands a better chance of leading the party back to its winning streak judging from his experience as a party man.

Muhammed argued that “it was an open secret that the party needs a genuine party man who truly knows how a political party is run; one that has a stint with the party leadership before and at the same time knows the thinking and working of the Executives.”

The group warned that “the moment the APC is unable to produce a reliable, knowledgeable and hardworking executive, the situation the party found itself during the 2019 primaries May reoccur again.

“The 2019 experience was a sad moment which genuine APC member would not want to see repeat itself as we work towards retaining our party’s position National, States, and local governments’ positions.

“Now looking at the usual of the Nigerian’s National leadership, one may not need to ask where the APC party chairman is expected to emerge. As the presidency is currently being housed in the North, it is obvious that the next party’s presidential flag bearer will definitely come from the South. Sequentially, the party’s chairmanship will rotate to the North, thus swapping positions.

“In view of the above, where there’s no point going around scouting for who the next chairman of the APC will be but to beam our searchlight on H.E Abdul-Aziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State if we truly need to reposition our party and bring it back to its winning ways.

“We believe that as a former National Assembly Member, our members in the National Assembly will see him as their own and who of course knows what they want from their former colleague.

“Yari was a former two terms Governor and be rest assured our Governors equally considers him as their own knowing fully that Governors are the leaders of the party in their various states and he was in that position too.

“Yari was not only a Governor of Zamfara state alone during his tenure, because his leadership qualities, matched with his knowledge on party issues have made him be the Chairman of the Governors Forum.

“Governor Yari is a highly detribalized person which is well known amongst the circle. With the nature of our current sectional agitations, we need him to come to play the card well for every zone, section and states to feel comfortable as they will be carried along.

“Yari is down to earth; a grassroots politician who truly made him have an edge over whoever is busing the idea of clinching the party’s most exalted position.6. Yari has always been in the opposition party even during the PDP buy out, he sticks to ANPP and was made the Zamfara state Secretary-General of the party in which his hard work made H.E YARIMA to be the first elected executive governor of Zamfara state

“It was this hard work that gained him recognition as he was able to handle the Zamfara ANPP party members that made him the State chairman of the ANPP. And as the chairman of ANPP, HE YARIMA comfortable was re-elected for his second term.”