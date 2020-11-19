Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has blamed the absence of a membership register for the recurring conflict among the ranks of the party.

APC’s Chairman Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni explained that the ongoing nationwide membership registration exercise was aimed at nipping the problem in the bud.

The APC chief reiterated its resolve to put in place a sustainable structure in place towards the conduct of a credible national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC).

“In our interactions with stakeholders across the country, the need to update and standardise our membership registration has become a recurring decimal.

For obvious reasons, we are not surprised that many stakeholders are of the view that the inability of our party to put in place a working structure for continuous membership register updates and new membership drive is a major factor in some of the conflicts that have caused our party major losses in multiple states and in a number of elections.

“Since the 2014 post-merger membership registration and the inconclusive registration updates of 2017, our party has not been able to produce a comprehensive membership register,” he noted in a statement.

Buni also has reason why the membership registration exercise has become imperative thus: “During the last five years since our party emerged as the governing party, we have lost members due to either death or defection.

“We have also received many new members into our party. In all cases, our membership register does not currently reflect these changes. This laxity and the challenging consequences have brought into focus the imperative for our party to immediately embark on this exercise.

“Towards achieving this, we have engaged with our party leaders across the country. We have briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the imperative for this exercise as a major pillar for sustainable political harmony and a precursor to developing the capacity to continue to deliver political victories for our party for many years to come.

“It is on this note that our committee is now embarking on a nationwide membership registration and revalidation of the current membership register. We are soon to roll out massive publicity and stakeholders’ engagement processes to mobilise our members nationwide to ensure full participation and a successful outcome.”

Soliciting the cooperation of members of the party to ensure a smooth and transparent registration exercise, he said his committee have been able to either resolve conflict or douse the tension among the ranks of the party.

