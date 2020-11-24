Our Reporter

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate can still participate in the December 5 Bayelsa West Senatorial by-elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

INEC said this would be possible if the Appeal Court ordered the restoration of the party’s logo and its candidate in the ballot.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, gave the explanation on the sideline of a stakeholders’ meeting in Yenagoa on Monday

Recall that the Federal High Court in Yenagoa in November disqualified the APC candidate, Peremobowei Ebebi. Consequently, INEC last week excluded the party from the contest.

Okoye, however, said once the commission was served such a court judgment, it was bound to obey and would restore the party’s logo and its candidate in the ballot.

He said: “By the provision of Section 285 of the Constitution, the Federal High Court, the State High Court and High Court of FCT have been given the powers and jurisdiction to entertain pre-election matters.

“Part of that process is that the moment the commission is served with a court order, it is bound to obey. If the Court of Appeal sets aside that judgment, the commission will also obey, but first it will look at the court order, see the statement of the court order and obey.

“If the court order says APC as a political party does not have a candidate in the election, and the commission should remove the party’s logo from the ballot, we will comply with that. And if the court says restore, and we have the time to do that, we will restore. “If it is at least three days to the election, we will definitely restore and the APC will be on the ballot. If such judgment comes after the election, it depends on the specific order which the court has made; but whatsoever the court says, we will obey.”