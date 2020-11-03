By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet Tuesday to deliberate on some crucial matters at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

A source at the secretariat said top on the agenda of the meeting of the 13-man committee is the proposed update of the party’s membership register and the preparation of a time table for the conduct of the national convention for the election of a new National Working Committee (NWC).

Other matters slated for discussion are the review of the reports on the just-concluded Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections as well as the need to fine-tune the strategy for the postponed national and state legislative by-elections to be conducted in eight states at a yet-to-be-fixed date by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Nation gathered that notice for the meeting, which was sent to all members last Thursday, may also consider a date for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to present its time table for the national convention.

The Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee was inaugurated during the June 25 emergency NEC meeting where the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC was dissolved.