By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, said Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi was deceived into embracing the All Progressives Congress, APC, adding that as a result, the ruling party has brought him to the doorstep of political obscurity.

Inaugurating the party’s caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State at the Wadata Plaza, the PDP National Working Committee, vowed to stop the plot to illegally frustrate its chances of remaining in power in the South East.

Deputy National Chairman (North) of the PDP Suleiman Nazif, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the national chairman, expressed disappointment with Umahi for falling cheaply for what he called the deceit by the APC.

Nazif said, “It is unfortunate, what has happened in Ebonyi State. A governor the people of Ebonyi, especially the PDP worked to install. Unfortunately, he has been deceived. And he has left the home that he has always known. And now he is wandering. And I can assure you that he will continue to wonder and wander until he comes back home.

“What the powers in Abuja are trying to do is to edge out PDP from the South East. They cannot do that. The people of the South East are people that we love. People that we admire. People who have contributed to the development of this country. You have a safe haven in PDP. You are known in the PDP. PDP is a household name in the South East. PDP will continue to be a household name in Ebonyi”

On what the future holds for the governor, Nazif continued, “We are wondering why our former governor, the governor that left PDP and went to the wilderness, what is it that took him there. I cannot see what he is doing there. I cannot see what the other side is going to give him that he does not have here. Whatever they are going to give him, he had it here. But sometimes people get blinded and when they are blinded they cannot see. The man is going to be finished. And he will come back here.”

The inauguration ceremony brought all leaders of the PDP from Ebonyi together as they vowed to make sure that the party remained united in the state.

Hon Fred Udeogu, who is now the chairman of the 10-member committee lamented that Umahi disappointed all those who sacrificed to make him governor, saying, “but I can assure you that, Governor Umahi was installed by 100 percent of us that are gathered here today.

“So on behalf of our members, we assure you that we will win the state as we have been doing. We will deliver Ebonyi 100 percent to PDP. We appreciate the NWC.” He stated.

At the inauguration ceremony were former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, former Ebonyi governor, Sam Egwu, Senators Ogbinna Ogba, Abuja Agboti,Sylvanus Ngele, and 60 other party leaders

Also on Monday, the PDP NWC appointed Chief Ali Odefa as Chairman of the reconstituted southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

The NWC is also named Hon. Laz Ogbei as Auditor of the southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

The action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Vanguard News