A file photo of the PDP logo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the prophecy that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders will be stoned for failure has come to pass as Nigerians are already stoning them with the words of their mouths.

In a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party asked the APC leaders to perish the purported plan to change the name of the ruling party.

It stated that such a move would amount to a desperate decoy to exonerate themselves from the failures of the party and the present administration, which it said have led the nation to excruciating hardship.

“Our party is already aware of clandestine meetings being held by APC leaders following their realisation that the APC, as a political party, has failed as a platform for governance and managing of the broad diversity of our nation.

“The APC leaders, who are already troubled by the post-President Buhari’s disastrous tenure in office, are planning to adopt a new name in order to beguile Nigerians once again,” it said.

The PDP accused the APC leadership of deceiving Nigerians with it claims that opposition members were trooping into its fold.

According to it, this will not save the APC from crashing and only those who have lost relevance with the people by betraying their causes will seek accommodation in the ruling party.

A file photo of APC flags.

“Which patriotic Nigerians would want to join the APC that has wrecked our economy, reneged on all its campaign promises?” the opposition party questioned.

It added, “Which patriotic Nigerian can join the APC that has willfully failed to secure our citizens from marauders, insurgents, and bandits; a party under whose watch, the once happy and prosperous Nigerian citizens can no longer afford basic necessities of life to the extent that they now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options?”

The PDP believes the ruling party is overweighed with the burden of failure and can no longer be a platform for any credible Nigerian who has the intention to serve the people.

It stressed that while the APC leadership was celebrating with lone defectors, a majority of Nigerians have been rallying with the opposition party.

“After all, not a few APC governors as well as ministers in President Buhari’s cabinet and members of the National Assembly are already fed up and have expressed their readiness to join the rescue train, PDP.

“However, what is paramount to our party at this critical time is the wellbeing and security of our citizens, particularly as the APC has shown that it has no capacity for governance and has no iota of regard for the good of Nigerians,” the opposition party said.