The forum of aspirants who vied for various elective positions on the All Progressives Congress platform in 2018 is rooting for the southern part of the country to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in the 2023 poll.

Bashir Muhammed Yusuf, at a press conference on behalf of the forum In Abuja noted that “as the presidency is currently being housed in the North, it is obvious that the next party’s presidential flag bearer will definitely come from the South.

“This is what we want and it is in the best interest of the country. Subsequently, the party’s chairmanship will have to rotate to the North, thus swapping positions.”

The forum canvassed support for the former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari as the national chairman of the party.

The forum believed that Yari have the wherewithal to succeed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

It further argued that Yari who served as the chairman of the progressive governors forum (PGF) have the capacity to ensure the APC sweep the poll in 2023.

The forum maintained that it was an open secret that the party needs a genuine party man who truly knows how a political party is run and at the same time knows the thinking and working of the Executives arm.

It urged the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee must be able to deliver a credible leadership that will be able to reposition the party

It added: “The moment the APC is unable to produce a reliable, knowledgeable and hardworking Executive, the situation the party found itself during the 2019 primaries May reoccur again.

“The 2019 experience was a sad moment which genuine APC member would not want to see repeat itself as we work towards retaining our party’s position National, States and local governments positions.

“In view of the above, there there’s no point going round scouting for who the next chairman of the APC will be but to beam our searchlight on H.E AbdulAziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State if we truly need to repositioned our party and bring it back to its winning ways.

“We believe that as a former National Assembly Member, our members in the National Assembly will see him as their own and who of course knows what they want from their former colleague.

“Yari was a former two terms Governor and be rest assured our Governors equally considers him as their own knowing fully that Governors are the leaders of the party in their various states and he was in that position too.

“Yari was not only a Governor of Zamfara state alone during his tenure, because his leadership qualities, matched with his knowledge on party issues has made him to be the Chairman of the Governors forum.

“Governor Yari is highly detribalized person which is well known amongst he circle. With the nature of our current sectional agitations, we need him to come play the card well for every zone, section and states to feel comfortable as they will be carried along.

“Yari is down to earth, a grassroots politician which truly made him to have an edge over whoever is busing the idea of clinching the party’s most exalted position.6. Yari has always being in opposition party even during the PDP buy out, he stick to ANPP and was made the Zamfara state Secretary General of the party in which his hard work made Yerima to be the first elected executive governor of Zamfara state.

“It was this hard work that gained him recognition as he was able to handle the Zamfara ANPP party members that made him the State chairman of the ANPP and as the chairman of ANPP, HE YARIMA comfortable was re-elected for his second term.”

