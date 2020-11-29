Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has tasked the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on the need to revamp the state-owned media outfits stressing that they are on the verge of going moribund.

The party also accused the governor of neglecting the government-owned media houses particularly the state-owned newspaper, The Pointer and Delta Broadcasting Services in Asaba and Warri.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Sylvester Imonina while lampooning Governor Okowa for having a penchant for promoting non-existing and/or poor quality projects said the governor is splashing billions of naira on privately owned broadcast stations outside the state to the detriment of state-owned media outfits.

The party noted further that the implication of the governor’s action is that while state-owned stations wallow in the paucity of funds to operate and give the people quality service, media outfits outside the state smile to the bank on a weekly basis, on account of government patronage.

The statement reads: “Without dispute, lack of funds has adversely affected the standard and contents of the programmes aired on state-owned media houses. In most cases, the programmes are aired too many times to the irritation and annoyance of the viewing public.

“Delta APC is not by any stretch of imagination condemning the patronage of privately owned media houses outside Delta State, but doing that at the expense of what is rightly Deltan is what the party kicks against.

“That aside, a good product sells itself. Deltans are supposed to be the buyers of the products of Govr. Okowa’s Government as Deltans ought to be the ones to assist the Government with the sale of her products if any. But because there are none, the churning out of non-existing developmental strides through outsiders in the state, and the government’s Hallelujah boys who struggle on a daily basis to shamefully sell the state government’s bad products through social media has become the norm.

“Delta APC, therefore, calls on the state government to immediately pay attention to state-owned media houses and ensure that they do not go into extinction.”

Vanguard News Nigeria