The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, has urged the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, not to introduce discrimination in the planned 5000 jobs announced by his administration.

The party said the plan by the government to limit the available vacancies in Government establishments to persons between the ages of 25 to 35 years was a show of discrimination.

The party’s spokesman, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the template set by the government was unfair and unjust, urging the government to review its decision.

“We have taken time to analyze the pronouncement of the Rivers State Government pertaining to the employment of 5000 Rivers youths.

“The APC has been agitating for job creation opportunities especially for able-bodied youths for a long time. While the APC welcomes the eventual decision by Governor Nyesom Wike to respect its persistent demands for the evolution of a system that has a human face, we completely condemn the template that is about to be used in employing Rivers people by the State Government.

“This is because the Government’s plan will openly promote discrimination against certain segments of the youth population.

“Youths are youths and they must be treated equally. The benchmark officially recognized by the Nigerian Constitution in terms of adulthood is 18 years. The implication is that as an 18-year old, a Nigerian is entitled to all rights, including the right to work.

“The Wike plan obviously excludes young graduates who fall within the age bracket of 18 to 24 years as well as those who fall within the age range of 36 and 40 years.

“It smacks of Government’s lack of understanding of the anxiety that parents are facing, following the continued stay of their children and wards at home.”

He noted that the government should not have given attention to age, rather academic qualifications, and competence to deliver on the job, noting that the decision of the government was hasty, faulty, and discriminatory.

