APC To Hold Emergency NEC Meeting On December 8

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress has announced that an emergency meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8.

According to a formal invitation sent to APC NEC members by the National Secretary of the Party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the meeting will “review the Party’s position and set agenda for the party’s next move.”

In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the meeting which has been slated for 11 am at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja will be held virtually.


