By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) has given the leader of the self styled Concerned Members Forum (CMF) Okpoku Ogenyi 24 hours to withdraw the legal threats he handed down to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) or be sanctioned.

Ogenyi who was a former Governorship aspirant and member of the party from Benue State on Friday at Press Conference in Abuja threatened legal action against the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) if it fails to organise the party’s National Convention and to stop the proposed membership registration exercise.

Describing the allegations against the Caretaker Committee as “baseless” in a statement by the Benue State chairman of the party Comrade Abba Yaro in Abuja on Saturday said Ogenyi is an “impostor and a hired fifth-columnist.”

The APC Benue chapter urged the party members nationwide to disregard all the allegations and threats made in the name of Concerned Members of APC.

“Our attention has been drawn to comments by one Okpoku Ogenyi on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“From the APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the CECPC, all identified stakeholders led by our President, Muhammadu Buhari as leader of our party, the Progressives Governors Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the CECPC.

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours his baseless allegations which he made in a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions. He should tender apology to the Caretaker Committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute.

“We urge our teeming members and supporters to disregard Okpoku Ogenyi and his comments. He is an impostor and a hired fifth-columnist. Okpoku Ogenyi did not purchase the Benue State Governorship aspirant form as wrongly addressed as an aspirant in the television interview.”

Addressing newsmen on Friday, in Abuja, leader of the APC CMF, Okpokwu, asked the Caretaker Committee to immediately roll out a programme for the convention and suspend forthwith the proposed membership registration and revalidation.

“All the permanent party membership cards that were printed and submitted to the party’s national secretariat by APC Data Centre for onward distribution to our members in the wards, LGA and states should be distributed immediately.

“Incase they cannot find it; they should request for it at our data centre.

“The incoming National Working Committee should handle the updating of new register if we so need to update one.

“If our demands are not met, we will have no option than to approach the courts for interpretation of our constitution as it was done before you came onboard and we will occupy our secretariats. The party belongs to us all.

“The most senior member of sacked Oshiohmole-led NWC should be returned as Chairman because that is what our party constitution says.

“Lastly, we, the Concerned APC members, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order the caretaker committee before it destroy the image and the goodwill of our great party due to their selfish interests and tenure elongation plot.

“We will not sit back and allow this to happen to our beloved,” the APC forum said.