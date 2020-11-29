A file photo of APC flags.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates fielded in 18 Local Government Areas of Borno State were unopposed as the state recently held the first LG elections in 12 years.

The Chairman of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission Abdu Usman confirmed this to Channels Television.

He said six parties fielded candidates for chairmanship and other positions in the election in nine local governments and the election were held for affirmation.

Grassroots based elections are one of the things the insurgency has disrupted in Borno State.

While there was voter apathy in the capital city, Maiduguri, Local government dwellers exhibited more enthusiasm towards the election.

In some local governments with peculiar situations, voting took place in both IDP camps in Maiduguri as well as few wards in the actual locations where the affected population had already returned.

Governor Babagana Zulum voted in his hometown Mafa Local Government Area after which he addressed the local people, assuring them of the government’s commitment to developmental projects.

The District head of Mafa said his people were happy that the election is holding, since 2008 when the insurgency disrupted local administration.

So the elections held in all three hundred and twelve wards of the state.

The results are yet to be announced.