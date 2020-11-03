Says call for Sanwo-Olu’s resignation mere distraction

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for demanding the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the breakdown of law and order in the state.

It maintained that the peaceful nationwide protests that led to breakdown of law and order remained regrettable and distasteful. In a statement by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC said that this was not the time for blame-game but to heal the wounds, provide succour and an environment to prevent a re-occurrence.

Oladejo, who noted that the intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fanned the ember of unprecedented violence, which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood, said: “The daylight murder of police officers and the razing of several police stations across the state have no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture. The state government is working assiduously to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

“The call for resignation remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion. The PDP in Lagos State owes the innocent members of the public a detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem.

“The dream of PDP to govern Lagos State through the backdoor after persistent rejection at the polls remains a nightmare.

“You will heed good counsel to approach the fact-finding panel with whatever jaundiced opinion you have rather than the needless undemocratic postulations.

“The Lagos State government, remains undaunted and cannot be distracted in delivering on its social contract with the people.”

“The kick-off ceremony of the reconstruction of the Eleko to Epe T-junction road is an eloquent testimony that governance is not on recess in our state. The security of lives and property and all-round development remain the priority of the Lagos State government.”