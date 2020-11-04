•’Caretaker Commitee reviews three-month action plan’



•No reconciliation yet in Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo

Our Reporter

THE Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday said it has reconciled aggrieved camps in nine state chapters.

The states are Bauchi, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo and Oyo states.

Rising from its mid-term assessment meeting at the national secretariat, Abuja, the committee said it has substantially reconciled various factions in the states.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

But, notable chieftains in some of the states disputed the claim of reconciliation, saying that peace has not returned to the crisis-ridden chapters.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said in a statement that the meeting also reviewed the on-going registration and revalidation of the membership register.

He said:”Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Tuesday at the party’s National Secretariat and reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three (3) months action plan.

“Yhe CECPC has substantially reconciled various factions in some affected states, viz: Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, , Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo, Oyo states.”

On the directive of the June 25 emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to all aggrieved members who had gone to court to withdraw cases, the committee urged affected members to fully comply with the directive in the true spirit of peace and reconciliation.

Nabena said CECPC has been briefing President Muhammadu Buhari, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives on the mid-term report, which enabled the committee to take all inclusive decisions.

He said that the committee had held crucial meetings with stakeholders, incluing party elders, governors, state chairmen, National Assembly caucus, youth and women groups, ministers and heads of parastatals.

The Caretaker Committee was set up in June 25 at an emergency NEC meeting to reconcile aggrieved members, foster cohesion and reposition the party ahead of future elections.

The committee was also charged with the responsibility of planning and conducting national convention for the election of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), which was dissolved at the peak of the leadership crisis that rocked the party.

However, some aggrieved chieftains disputed the resolution of the crisis in their chapters, contrary to the claim by the committee.

A presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said it is not true that the conflicts in the Ekiti State chapter have been resolved.