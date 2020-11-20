The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is far better than the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi who made this known on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today said, “When you compare, I can see that the partial administration of the APC is far better than that of my former party. No one person in APC is dictating the affairs of the party,” the governor said.

According to the governor, his decision to dump the PDP for the ruling party wasn’t done out of protests. To Umahi, Ebonyi State has benefitted from the five-year administration of the ruling party unlike the 16 years PDP held sway at the nation’s helm of affairs.

“We have choices in life to make. I have made the choice of APC because of the way they run their affairs and respect for Mr President and equity to all the governors who have benefitted. I continue to say that the 15 years of PDP and the five to six years of APC central government have a lot to show in my state. I am not choosing APC out of protest,” he said.

The governor’s remark comes 24 hours after he officially joined the APC where stakeholders and governors of the ruling party were in Ebonyi to receive him.

Governor Umahi in his speech at the official defection announced that “henceforth, Ebonyi is 100% APC. We are all moving to APC.”

He, however, called for unity between both APC and PDP, noting that, “Together, we are stronger.”

