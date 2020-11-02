By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Published: 14:03 EST, 2 November 2020 | Updated: 14:07 EST, 2 November 2020

Apple has officially announced its upcoming November 10 event that is set to reveal the tech giant’s first ARM-based Macs.

Called ‘One More Thing,’ the livestream kicks off at 1pm ET and is expected to highlight the firm’s transition from Intel chips to Apple Silicon.

This marks the first time in the Mac’s 36-year history that the line will be powered by an Apple-designed processor, which is said to offer more storage, higher bandwidth and consume less power.

Apple is expected to start shipping the first ARM Macs before the end of the year, with all of the devices boasting the new system within two years.

The tech giant first announced the ARM chip at its June Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), calling it a ‘historical’ change to its Mac lineup that promises better performance, but less power consumption with the new in-house made chip.

The new processor is set to include a range of capabilities such as HDR display support, more storage, higher bandwidth and more.

Pro apps will also see an update to support Apple Silicon in macOS Big Sur.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said in June: ‘The vast majority of developers can get their apps up and running in a matter of days.’

Rumors of Apple ditching the Intel processor in its Mac computers first surfaced a few days before its WWDC in June, which would combat a number of major security flaws uncovered in the Intel chips.

Apple has long developed its own processors for its iPhones and iPads, but this will be the first time it has done so for its Macs and Macbooks.

If it ends up doing so, the new Mac processors will be based on the same technology used in its flagship handheld devices.

The November 10 event will be third launch of services and products Apple has held in the past three months.

Last month, the firm unveiled its highly-anticipated iPhone 12 line-up that also included its first 5G supported smartphone.

