The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Jaime Aguilera as a Non-Executive Director.

In a disclosure issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, the company said the appointment takes effect from 1 January, 2021.

“This to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange and our esteemed shareholders that Mr Jaime Aguilera has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc,” it said.

“The Board warmly welcomes Mr Jaime Aguilera and wishes him all the best in his new role.”

Profile

The disclosure said Mr Aguilera is a well-rounded business professional, with broad operational expertise while working for top FMCG companies.

“Jaime was appointed as Executive Vice President Unilever Eastern Europe in September 2016. Prior to joining Unilever, he has been in Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. His experience spans from Europe, Americas and Asia. He has lived and operated in countries starting from Spain, Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Switzerland, then back to Spain.

“His key expertise areas are in Sales & Marketing and he has lead teams in Spain, Brazil, South Eastern Europe, Middle East, Mexico and Global teams. In 2009, he joined Unilever Spain as EVP & Chairman and then moved to his current role as Unilever Executive Vice President Africa, leading the Unilever business in Africa.

“Jaime is of Spanish origin and is an alumnus of the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas- ICADE. Jaime majored in Economic Sciences, Management & Business Administration.”