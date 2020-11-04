A former deputy governor of Oyo State and Nigeria’s ambassador to Jordan, Alhaji Taofiq Arapaja, has led notable leaders and thousands of supporters from three political parties to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ibadan South East Local Government Area of the state, with all citing the developmental strides of Governor Seyi Makinde as motivation for actions.

Arapaja, the state deputy governor under Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala between 2007 and 2011, led the defectors who have either held positions in the state or contested elections and their thousands of supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Labour Party.

They included: Honourable Akeem Ademola Ige, Comrade Deji Aboderin, Comrade Yinka Omikunle, Mr Adesokan, among others.

At the event tagged unification rally which was held at the Mapo Primary School, Odinjo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Oladejo Arapaja cited the development agenda of Governor Makinde in the areas of education, infrastructure, agriculture, among others, as scorecards of his administration and harped that APC has died in the state.

Earlier in March, the South-West wing of the party had received the likes of former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Arapaja and other notable leaders in the geopolitical zone at a rally held in Mapo Hall. Tuesday’s event was to organise the move at the grassroots level as led by Arapaja.

While welcoming the decampees, the party leaders, the wife of former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladojo, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, who represented Makinde, maintained that the unfolding development in the state was signal that the opposition APC would not spring come 2023.

Arapaja, who had also served as local government chairman, maintained that as a lover of the state, he considered it necessary to team up and move the state forward. All of us from APC, ZLP, ADC and LP should work together as a party, PDP, to move the state forward.

He described the last eight years of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state wasted years.

