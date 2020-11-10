Okwy Iroegbu–Chikezie

FIVE years after the accord between National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) and Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) was suspended, the parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for resuscitation of the programme.

The new deal signed between ARCON Registrar, Umar Murnai and NBTE Executive Secretary, Dr. Masa’ud Kazaure, allows ARCON to license all products of accredited polytechnics in Nigeria, as architectural technologists.

The agreement recognises the mandate of NBTE as provided in Decree 9 of 1977 and Decree 16 of 1985 as well as those of ARCON provided in decree 10 of 1969 and bow Architects (Registration) Act A19 of 2004.

The laws are in relation to accreditation and approval of programmes for training technologists, technicians and craftsmen as well as middle level and skilled manpower of the country.

Under the new agreement, visitations to polytechnics, colleges of technology, vocational and innovation enterprise institutions, technical and similar institutions for purposes of accreditation, re-accreditation, resources inspection and advisory visits will be jointly undertaken by representatives of both parties.

They also agreed that a joint template for accreditation, which encompasses the academic and professional aspects of the training, would be evolved and used for uniformity purposes.

Similarly, ARCON will receive the report of all accreditation visits conducted on architecture programmes in polytechnics, colleges of technology, vocational and innovation enterprise institutions and technical colleges through its representatives and consider the final outcome.

The parties further agreed that ARCON appointed representative would be the chairman for accreditation visits to architecture programmes, while the team will be made up of registered architects and architectural technologists, who are financial members.