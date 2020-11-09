Breaking News

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Ellen: testing the reviewer’s faith

By
0
are-you-there,-god?-it’s-me,-ellen:-testing-the-reviewer’s-faith
Views: Visits 0

Really? This was my reaction, upon hearing that Ellen Coyne’s first book would be about her desire to return to the Catholic Church. The staunch feminist Ellen Coyne? The Ellen Coyne who broke the story about the dispute over ownership of the National Maternity Hospital? Who reported on the marriage referendum and the referendum of the Eighth Amendment? Who told the story of many a person persecuted by the Catholic Church?

Well, as she points out, “no one ever bothered to ask what my own view was”.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Photos: Kaduna Govt Installs New Emir Of Zazzau

Previous article

Female bodybuilder and porn star, 43, died from drugs after crash injury pain drove her to heroin

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News