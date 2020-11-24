The Pan Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity especially in the northern region of the country.

In a communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe on Tuesday, the forum called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his oath of office by addressing the security challenges that are gradually crippling socio-economic activities in the north before it gets too late.

After its National Executive Council meeting held in Kaduna, the ACF said the call is simply to convey the anger and frustrations of many Northerners who voted President Buhari into power and for him to tackle the worsening insecurity in the north, which they note is getting too late.

The northern group noted with displeasure that the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and many other security breaches in the region have become a source of worry to those who voted for a government that they thought will secure their lives and property as spelt out in the 1999 Constitution.

The forum also faulted the Minister of Police Affairs for saying that the activities of bandits have been degraded in the north, stating that there have been serial killings of more people in the north by bandits contrary to the minister’s statement.

“There have been serial killings of more people in the north by the bandits whom the Minister of Police claimed falsely have been defeated. Even as the Minister was claiming falsely, whether in ignorance or deliberate, victory over bandits, 12 Police Superintendents on official duty from Zamfara to Kano were overpowered by superior tactics and force while driving in a convoy and abducted with a heavy ransom demand on each policeman’s family,” Yawe said.

“Apart from that the bandits mounted four roadblocks on Kaduna Abuja road whom the police have claimed severally that they have liberated from bandits.

“News reports by the media speak of many dead and several others taken away by bandits for ransom. Nine students of French at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria on Tuesday educational tour were taken away and a whooping ransom of N270 million placed on their head.

“Three escaped with gunshot wounds. The police are now claiming they have been rescued. Given the level of distrust in our security on security forces, we are cannot vouch for what happened.”