By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:34 EST, 7 November 2020 | Updated: 13:49 EST, 7 November 2020

Celebrities have reacted in jubilation after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the next President of the United States.

Stars including Ariana Grande and Lizzo took to social media following the announcement Saturday morning, revealing that they were crying tears of joy over the news.

‘THANK GOD,’ Ariana wrote on Twitter, tagging the President-elect and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris.

‘Let’s get to work, America. It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices,’ Lizzo wrote on Instagram, beneath a video that showed her with a tear rolling down her cheek.

Meanwhile, other stars including Alyssa Milano, Lady Gaga, Ben Stiller, Bette Midler and Eva Longoria also took to social media to celebrate.

Kim Kardashian – who worked with President Trump on criminal justice reform – also appeared to give her seal of approval, sharing a photo of Biden and Harris alongside blue love hearts.

Elsewhere, some stars mocked President Trump after hearing the news, with Oscar-winning director Jordan Peele gleefully posting: ‘You’re fired!’

Model Gigi Hadid spoke of her ‘joy’ and ‘relief’ in a tweet Saturday morning.

A NEW DAY. A NEW CHAPTER! More voices have been heard than ever before. A president that will work to serve all Americans, whether you voted for him or not, toward a UNITED America!! & THIS COUNTRY’S FIRST FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT’

Singer Pink was overcome with emotion, writing on Twitter: ‘This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere.

‘Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it.’

The 41-year-old What About Us hitmaker was referring to Jones’ emotional speech on CNN Saturday morning as he tearfully talked about the hope he feels, for people of color, now a new president has been elected.

Actress Reese Witherspoon shared a snap of Biden and Harris smiling while peering into a car window as the Big Little Lies star talked about the ‘monumental day’.

‘Today is a monumental day. No matter what side you are on, let’s take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country. Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional.

‘Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation… DREAM BIG. Anything is possible.’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna kept it simple as she posted ‘You’re fired’ referencing her stint on Celebrity Apprentice when Trump fired her.

