An Arkansas police chief has been forced to resign after he allegedly threatened to shoot Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters and warned of ‘death to all Marxist Democrats’.

Lang Holland left his role as Marshall’s Chief of Police after the comments surfaced online over the weekend, ABC7 reports.

Holland is also reported to have shared other user’s posts threatening Democratic politicians and called transgender people ‘mentally defective’ and ‘perverted freaks.’

In a post from Friday the Parler account, with the user name @langholland, posted: ‘Death to all Marxist Democrats. Take no prisoners leave no survivors! Throw water on them in restaurants. Push them off sidewalks.

‘Never let them forgot they are traitors and have no right to live in this Republic after what they have done.’

Posts also encouraged others to ‘smash the homes’ of Democrats, adding: ‘Run them out of this country.’

The mayor of Marshall confirmed the account belonged to Holland.

By Friday evening a second account, with the user name @Chieflangholland, was claiming to be the real Holland. It said the first account had been a fake.

But by Saturday both Parler accounts, as well as the police department’s Facebook page, had been taken down.

Parler bills itself as an unbiased alternative to Twitter and Facebook. Conservatives have flocked to Parler, citing the more aggressive policing of controversial political comments on the more mainstream platforms.

Mayor Kevin Elliott said: ‘The Marshall community does not in any way support or condone bullying or threats of violence to anyone of any political persuasion.

‘We are a welcoming community that is humbly working to build a bright future for ALL our citizens.’

Elliot confirmed Holland resigned ‘effective immediately’ after the pair met to discuss the incident.